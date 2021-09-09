Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Down 16% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $308,687.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

