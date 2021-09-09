Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Down 5.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 4,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

GRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.