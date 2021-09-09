Grand Central Investment Group Purchases 511 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 133,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

