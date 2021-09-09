Grand Central Investment Group Purchases 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.37. 38,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a market cap of $349.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

