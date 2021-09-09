Grand Central Investment Group Has $10.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,415. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

