Grainger (LON:GRI) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 6075094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

Specifically, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRI. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.62.

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

