Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

GROUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.