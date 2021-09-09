Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

