GoByte Price Down 2.7% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $337,977.65 and approximately $949.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

