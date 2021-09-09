Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Globant stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.32. 199,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $332.79.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

