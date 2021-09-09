GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0498 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $894,640.29 and $15,648.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.83 or 0.07436829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.70 or 0.01429242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00390109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00125564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.00568492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00558951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00338950 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.