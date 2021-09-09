Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 32,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 579% compared to the typical volume of 4,835 call options.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URA. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

