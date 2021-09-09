Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $143,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 221,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NYSE GPN traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.24. 184,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

