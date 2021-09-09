Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

