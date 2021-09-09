Glitch (GLCH) One Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07361850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,846.72 or 1.00202966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00756858 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

