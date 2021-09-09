Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $100.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $98.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

