Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 125,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

