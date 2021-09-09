GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

