GET Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $33.59 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $33.59 million and $260,347.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

