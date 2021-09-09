Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

