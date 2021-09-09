Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
