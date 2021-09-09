Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.17 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

