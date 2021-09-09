Genesis Shards (GS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $202,499.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

