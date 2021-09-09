General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $204.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.