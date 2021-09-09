Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

GNRC opened at $443.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $458.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

