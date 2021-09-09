GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEAGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

