Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 3.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 11,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 739,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

