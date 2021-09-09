Gas Market Cap Reaches $102.79 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00021592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $102.79 million and $24.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

