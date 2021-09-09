GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GME traded down $15.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.37. 142,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,861,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

