Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAMB. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 401,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,737. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

