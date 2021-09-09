GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.05% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

