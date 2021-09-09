GAM Holding AG Takes $648,000 Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.16% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWND opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

