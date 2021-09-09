GAM Holding AG Sells 85,144 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,144 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

