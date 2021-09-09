GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,459 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.