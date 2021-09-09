GAM Holding AG Buys New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

