GAM Holding AG Buys 342 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $223.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

