Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 3.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 30,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 80,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$242.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

