FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.69.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

