Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.78 target price on the stock.

Copperbank Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.

In other Copperbank Resources news, Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$28,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,428,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,410,800. Insiders have bought a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,125 in the last three months.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

