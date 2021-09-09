FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,924,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

