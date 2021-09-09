Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUPBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.62 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

