FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 4%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 10,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

