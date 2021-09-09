Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Buys 200,000 Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) Stock

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,338,750.

Shares of SGZ opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sego Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.16.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

