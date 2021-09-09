Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 341 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $69,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

JBL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,826. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

