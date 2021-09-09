Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 12,279.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NovoCure worth $79,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,648. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,838.43 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

