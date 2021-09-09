Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $88.05 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,117 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $88,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

