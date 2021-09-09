Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $100,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.43 on Thursday, hitting $680.27. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.