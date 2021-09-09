Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 236,736 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.42% of Genpact worth $121,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of G traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,880. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

