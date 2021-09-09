Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,062,107 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises about 2.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.08% of Mattel worth $356,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $3,000,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 407.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 148.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 348,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

