Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Purchases 4,144 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,144 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

