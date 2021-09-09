Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Freshpet posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.